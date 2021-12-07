Hospital rebrands: 7 recent name changes

Here are seven hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Nov. 11. 

  1. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health named a cancer clinic floor in the upcoming Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care after Ralph and Sue Stern because of their recent donation.

  2. Eleven of Fort Lauderdale-based HCA Florida Healthcare's 400 affiliates in the state adopted the system's brand, including four existing hospitals, six freestanding emergency rooms and a new hospital.

  3. Troy, Ohio-based Upper Valley Medical Center named its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation center after retired nurse Ruth Jenkins.

  4. Bozeman-based Montana State University renamed its nursing school after the donors of a record-breaking $101 million donation. The college will be named the Mark and Robyn Jones College of Nursing.

  5. St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Bayfront Health rebranded three of its hospitals and their affiliated medical groups to unite under the name ShorePoint Health.

  6. Midland-based MidMichigan Health was renamed MyMichigan Health.

  7. Hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and other facilities that Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus Health acquired from Ascension Wisconsin adopted their new names.

