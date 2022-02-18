Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Here are six hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 12.

East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital received the name CareWell Health Medical Center on Jan. 12 after it was acquired by EOH Acquisition Group on Jan. 1.



A Dallas hospital on Jan. 24 changed its name from City Hospital at White Rock to White Rock Medical Center.



One year after Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center joined Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, the system unveiled new names to align seven facilities with the Novant brand, which went into effect Feb. 1.



Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital on Feb. 4 revitalized its brand to better reflect its "commitment to a simplified, patient-focused experience."



The Lancaster, Calif.-based hospital formerly known as Antelope Valley Hospital on Feb. 16 launched a new brand identity, including a new logo and name: Antelope Valley Medical Center.



University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., is preparing to change the name of its flagship hospital once the system joins Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare on March 1.