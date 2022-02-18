Hospital rebrands: 6 recent name changes

Listen
Here are six hospitals and health systems that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Jan. 12.
- East Orange (N.J.) General Hospital received the name CareWell Health Medical Center on Jan. 12 after it was acquired by EOH Acquisition Group on Jan. 1.
- A Dallas hospital on Jan. 24 changed its name from City Hospital at White Rock to White Rock Medical Center.
- One year after Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center joined Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health, the system unveiled new names to align seven facilities with the Novant brand, which went into effect Feb. 1.
- Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital on Feb. 4 revitalized its brand to better reflect its "commitment to a simplified, patient-focused experience."
- The Lancaster, Calif.-based hospital formerly known as Antelope Valley Hospital on Feb. 16 launched a new brand identity, including a new logo and name: Antelope Valley Medical Center.
- University Health Care System, a three-hospital system based in Augusta, Ga., is preparing to change the name of its flagship hospital once the system joins Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare on March 1.