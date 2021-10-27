Hospital rebrands: 5 recent name changes

Here are five hospitals that have announced name changes or other rebranding efforts since Oct. 15.

Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System renamed its innovation hub and rehab institute after its recently retired CEO, who served the system for 56 years. The innovation center will be renamed the James K. Elrod WK Innovation Center and the rehab institute will be renamed the James K. Elrod WK Rehabilitation Institute.



Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health renamed one of its hospitals, changing from Raritan Bay Old Bridge to Old Bridge Medical Center.



Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital unveiled its new name and logo after five years of planning for the rebrand. The hospital's new name is Montrose Regional Health.



Providence St. Vincent Medical Center renamed one of its pavilions after Phil and Penny Knight, who have donated more than $100 million to the Portland, Ore., hospital. The West Pavilion will be renamed the Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion. Mr. Knight is Nike's co-founder.



Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received a $30 million gift in honor of the late David Conlan, a patient who benefited from the hospital's rehabilitative medicine. To honor him, the hospital will name its new rehabilitation center the David L. Conlan Center, which is slated to open in November 2022.