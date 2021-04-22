HHS launches vaccine education live series connecting experts & influencers

HHS on April 22 launched the next phase of its "We Can Do This" ad campaign, rolling out a series of live events in which medical experts and celebrities provide Americans with reliable information about COVID-19 vaccines.

Americans prefer to receive information on COVID-19 vaccines from trusted medical professionals, according to HHS. So, the department is pairing experts with celebrities who have large followings to participate in Instagram Live Q&As, social media account takeovers and other featured conversations.

The department said the new initiative will reach Americans "directly in the places where they already consume content online," such as social media, podcasts and television.

The initiative has garnered partnerships from organizations and celebrities such as the NBA, WNBA, NASCAR, Mark Cuban, Eva Longoria and Ryan Seacrest.

