Hartford HealthCare expands brand footprint with arena partnership

Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare has signed on as the first “Founding Partner” of Hartford’s newly renamed PeoplesBank Arena, expanding the health system’s branding presence in Connecticut, Hartford Business Journal reported Feb. 25.

Oak View Group, which manages the city-owned arena, announced the agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership gives Hartford HealthCare prominent branding throughout the roughly 16,000-seat downtown facility, which recently underwent significant renovation. The Founding Partner designation is the first announced since PeoplesBank secured naming rights to the arena last year.

Hartford HealthCare President and CEO Jeffrey Flaks framed the agreement as both a branding investment and a commitment to Hartford’s long-term growth.

“This investment not only reflects our mission in Hartford’s future but solidifies our responsibility to help drive its resurgence,” Mr. Flaks said, according to Hartford Business Journal. “We hope it will inspire other Connecticut-based organizations to make similar commitments that strengthen our economy, accelerate post-COVID revitalization and reaffirm the tremendous potential of a vibrant, thriving capital city.”

Hartford HealthCare also holds naming rights to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport, Conn.