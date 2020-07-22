Georgia health systems join forces for mask-wearing campaign

Three Georgia health systems have partnered on a campaign encouraging residents to wear face masks as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the state, according to local news station WGXA.

The health systems rolling out the campaign are Macon-based Coliseum Health System, Warner Robins-based Houston Healthcare and Macon-based Navicent Health. The campaign, which utilizes television ads, social media posts and billboards, features local celebrities urging Georgians to take safety measures that slow the spread of COVID-19.

In addition to mask wearing, the campaign encourages Georgians to stay home if they are sick, follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands regularly.

