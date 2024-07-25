Florida health system becomes Manatee Health

A Florida health system has rebranded as Manatee Health.

Formerly known as Manatee Memorial Hospital, the Bradenton, Fla.-based organization got the new name to reflect its growth in areas like outpatient, home health and rehabilitation care.

"This new entity, Manatee Health, represents the collection of our network and better communicates our comprehensive menu of services," COO and interim CEO Josh Moore said in a July 17 Facebook post. "It embraces our size and scale while highlighting each affiliate as part of our integrated network."

Besides the flagship 319-bed hospital, Manatee Health includes three freestanding emergency departments, four diagnostic centers, five affiliated physician practices, and two rehab and sports medicine centers.