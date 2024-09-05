6 health systems with their names on WNBA jerseys

As the WNBA grows in popularity, with ratings up this season in the women's basketball league, their health system sponsors have benefited from the increased eyeballs on the sport.

Six health systems have their names on WNBA jerseys, either as main jersey sponsors (where the brands are featured prominently on the lower front of the jersey) or patch sponsors (with the names appearing on patches on the upper corner of the jersey).

Dollar figures haven't been disclosed, but some WNBA jersey sponsorship deals have been reported to run $1 million to $3 million annually.

Here are the health system jersey sponsors for the WNBA:

Main jersey sponsors

Atlanta Dream: Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Chicago Sky: UChicago Medicine

Connecticut Sun: Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health

Minnesota Lynx: Mayo Clinic (Rochester)

Seattle Storm: Providence Swedish (Renton, Wash.)

Jersey patch

Los Angeles Sparks: UCLA Health (Los Angeles)