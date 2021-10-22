5 recently launched healthcare marketing campaigns

Here are five campaigns recently launched to spread awareness about pediatric vaccines, health screenings, flu shots and more.

Five of the largest nonprofit health systems in California's Los Angeles County rolled out a health maintenance public service announcement campaign. Providence, UCLA Health, Keck Medicine of USC, Dignity Health and Cedars-Sinai collaborated on the campaign.



The CDC, American Medical Association and the Ad Council launched a new campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu.



YouTube partnered with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American College of Physicians to launch three new video series to equip parents with scientific information about children's vaccines.



The Joint Commission launched the "Speak Up Against Discrimination" campaign, an educational endeavor encouraging patients to report whether they experience discrimination while receiving healthcare.



The White House said HHS will launch a national campaign to educate parents and guardians about COVID-19 vaccinations and how they can protect children and the community. The campaign will involve trusted community messengers, schools, health departments, faith leaders and community organizations.