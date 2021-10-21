YouTube teams with CHOP, medical groups to launch children's vaccine video series

Listen
In October, YouTube launched three new video series to equip parents with scientific information about children's vaccines.
Four things to know:
- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia partnered with YouTube to produce a series of videos in which Paul Offit, MD, discusses pediatric vaccines. Dr. Offit, one of the world's leading infectious disease and vaccine experts, directs the system's vaccine education center.
- The American Academy of Pediatrics partnered with YouTube on a 10-part series answering questions parents frequently ask pediatricians about children’s immunizations.
- The American College of Physicians partnered with YouTube for a series addressing misinformation about vaccines and providing evidence-based information about their safety and efficacy.
- The goal of the three new video series is to help parents learn about the importance of vaccinating their children, as well as how they can talk to their children about vaccines.