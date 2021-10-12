CDC, AMA launch campaign warning of #FluFOMO

Listen
The CDC, American Medical Association and the Ad Council on Oct. 12 launched a new campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu.
Five details:
- The new effort extends the "No Time for Flu" campaign, which the three organizations rolled out in 2020.
- The campaign introduces the #FluFOMO (fear of missing out) hashtag, which warns people of the activities they could miss if they contract the flu.
- The campaign seeks to reach all Americans, with an emphasis on Black and Latinx people since these communities face longstanding healthcare inequities.
- Advertising agency fluent360 created the campaign's ad pro bono. They will be disseminated through print, television, radio, social media, out-of-home and digital channels in time and space donated by the media.
- The campaign will run nationwide throughout the 2021-22 flu season.