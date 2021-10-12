CDC, AMA launch campaign warning of #FluFOMO

The CDC, American Medical Association and the Ad Council on Oct. 12 launched a new campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu.

Five details:

  1. The new effort extends the "No Time for Flu" campaign, which the three organizations rolled out in 2020.

  2. The campaign introduces the #FluFOMO (fear of missing out) hashtag, which warns people of the activities they could miss if they contract the flu.

  3. The campaign seeks to reach all Americans, with an emphasis on Black and Latinx people since these communities face longstanding healthcare inequities.

  4. Advertising agency fluent360 created the campaign's ad pro bono. They will be disseminated through print, television, radio, social media, out-of-home and digital channels in time and space donated by the media.

  5. The campaign will run nationwide throughout the 2021-22 flu season.

