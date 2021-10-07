Joint Commission announces new patient safety campaign

The Joint Commission announced Oct. 7 the "Speak Up Against Discrimination" campaign, an educational campaign encouraging patients to report if they experience discrimination while receiving healthcare.

Executive Vice President, CMO and Chief Diversity Inclusion Officer Ana Pujols McKee, said in a press release the organization has "no tolerance" for discrimation in healthcare.

"Unfortunately, institutional, systemic racism and bias still exist in health care," Dr. Pujols McKee said. "While we have Joint Commission standards and requirements in place to help health care organizations provide care that is free from discrimination, I strongly encourage any patient who receives discriminatory care to speak up and act. By doing so, you may help future patients from being discriminated against."

The campaign recommends steps patients can take if they experience discrimination and/or substandard care: