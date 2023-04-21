5 health systems launching new ad campaigns

Marketing and advertising has increasingly become a way for health systems to attract new patients.
Here are five health systems launching new advertising campaigns that Becker's has reported on since March 31:
- Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado released a new ad campaign detailing the story of a surgical team that removed a 23-week fetus from its mother's womb, treated a rare condition and then returned the fetus to the womb.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic launched a new ad campaign focused on technology and innovation.
- Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai and Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine partnered on a new digital campaign designed to raise awareness for mitral valve disease.
- New York City-based NYU Langone Health unveiled a film-style advertisement campaign for the Super Bowl, Academy Awards and Grammy Awards.