Children's Hospital Colorado tells story of baby who was 'born twice'

Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado combines innovation and emotion in a new ad campaign, telling the story of a baby "born twice," Little Black Book reported.

The hospital aims to convey its "here, it's different" brand promise by highlighting its expertise and humanity, according to the April 19 story.

One ad relays the story of a surgical team that removed a 23-week fetus from the womb, repaired a rare condition and then returned the fetus to the mother's womb, the news outlet reported. The video features snippets of conversations between the parent and physicians while a cover version of Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star plays.

"From the first time a mother sees her baby on the monitor, to seeing movement, to the uncertainty and then reassurance from the doctors — is powerful," Little Black Book noted.

Ad agency Fig led the campaign, which is being shown in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Idaho across online, print, audio, social and display mediums, the website reported.