Truveta releases live dashboard with healthcare data from 25 health system partners

Health data startup Truveta has released a real-time searchable dashboard featuring deidentified medical records from more than 70 million patients from its 25 health system partners.

Truveta Studio has data covering 16 percent of the healthcare system that researchers can use to study patient care and outcomes by condition, drug or medical device. The data, integrated via artificial intelligence-powered natural language processing, is updated daily.

"For researchers, this is really exciting," said Ari Robicsek, MD, chief medical analytics officer and senior vice president of research at Renton, Wash.-based Providence, in a Nov. 2 Truveta news release.

The data spans a patient's longitudinal history, covering diagnoses, vital signs, lab tests, clinical notes, procedures, medications and vaccinations. Gaps are filled with insurance claim information, while daily mortality and social drivers of health data is imported from LexisNexis.

"Researchers often spend countless hours attempting to stratify and define the patient populations they are seeking to study before they can even begin their analysis," stated Eric Eskioglu, MD, executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer at Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health. "Truveta not only ensures consistency and transparency across different clinical concepts and outcomes, but also fundamentally lower the cost and increase the speed of research, enabling scientists to get to insights faster for saving more lives."

