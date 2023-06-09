Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.
Companies that had a good week:
- Healthcare data analytics company Carta Healthcare raised $25 million.
- Google Cloud partnered with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic to explore clinical uses of generative artificial intelligence.
Companies that had a bad week:
- Cityblock Health, a digital health company focusing on primary care, laid off 12 percent of its staff.
- CareRev, a digital staffing platform for nurses, announced CEO Will Patterson, BSN, RSN, resigned after questions were raised about his conduct.