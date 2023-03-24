Digital health: Who's up, who's down

The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming onto the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies.

Companies that had a good week:

Vital, an artificial intelligence-powered patient experience company, raised $24.7 million in funding.



Mediwhale, a South Korean artificial intelligence-based medical diagnostics company, was selected by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for an accelerator program.







Companies that had a bad week: