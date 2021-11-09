4 hospital, payer execs who joined digital health companies

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Several hospital and payer executives have left their roles to join digital health companies focused on virtual care and digital transformation since October.
Below are four healthcare leaders who have made such moves:
- David Carmouche, MD, was named Walmart Health's senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Solutions, where he will oversee the retail giant's expansion of clinical care and telehealth offerings. Dr. Carmouche joins Walmart Health from Ochsner, where he serves as the executive vice president of value-based care and network operations.
- Dwight Raum was named chief digital officer of Quil, a digital health engagement platform. Mr. Raum was the former interim CIO and chief technology officer at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins.
- Liz Horgan has been named the chief marketing officer at virtual care platform Summus Global. Ms. Horgan most recently led care engagement at Aetna.
- Lewis Biggers was tapped as the chief provider officer at Belong Health. He most recently served as the vice president of accountable care at Stanford (Calif.) Health Care.