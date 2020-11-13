Utah health department's Nov. 13 COVID-19 case count 'artificially low' after IT system malfunction

The Utah Department of Health attributed an "artificially low" increase in COVID-19 case counts Nov. 13 to a malfunction with its data system, local ABC affiliate KTVX reports.

The health department's COVID-19 report Nov. 13 showed an increase of 2,150 confirmed cases, which brings the state's total to 145,789 as well as 14 more deaths.

"We are experiencing significant technical difficulties with the data system we use to run our daily case count and test data," the department said. "The case count and testing data … were compiled prior to the system malfunctioning early this morning. As a result, today's case counts and tests reported are incomplete and are artificially low."

The health department will add the remainder of Nov. 12 cases and tests to its Nov. 14 report, which will make the number of reported cases and tests appear higher. The technical issues did not affect data on hospitalizations and deaths because the numbers are generated from a separate system.

