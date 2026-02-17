Cornell names health innovation chief, forms health tech committee

New York City-based Cornell Tech has appointed a chief of health innovation and created a health tech advisory committee.

Tanzeem Choudhury, PhD, was named health innovation chief after serving the past five years as director of the Health Tech Hub at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute in New York City. She was previously a senior vice president at Optum Labs (which provided the funding to launch the hub) and co-founded digital behavioral health startup Health Rhythms.

Her new role will entail “building an innovation ecosystem that bridges technology research with clinical care and drives its adoption in real‑world practice,” said Greg Morrisett, PhD, Jack and Rilla Neafsey Dean and Vice Provost of Cornell Tech, in a Feb. 16 news release.

The Health Tech Hub’s new advisory committee includes such members as:

— Garry Choy, MD, chief clinical transformation officer at UnitedHealth Group

— Curtis Cole, MD, chief global information officer at Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.)

— Rob Min, MD, chair of radiology and president and CEO of the Weill Cornell Physician Organization (New York City)

— Bethany Percha, PhD, chief data and analytics officer at NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

— Rahul Sharma, MD, chair of emergency medicine and executive director of the Center for Virtual Care at Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)

— Fei Wang, PhD, associate dean for AI at Weill Cornell Medicine and senior faculty fellow in clinical AI at Cornell Tech