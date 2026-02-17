Houston Methodist rolls out Ambience Healthcare AI platform enterprisewide

Houston Methodist has deployed an AI platform for clinical documentation and revenue integrity across its ambulatory, emergency and inpatient settings.

The health system is rolling out the platform enterprise-wide to support clinicians and nurses with documentation and clinical workflows, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

Houston Methodist selected the platform, developed by Ambience Healthcare, after evaluating multiple ambient AI technologies and measuring clinician adoption and improvements in efficiency, experience and care delivery.

Houston Methodist initially deployed the technology in ambulatory settings before expanding it to emergency and inpatient environments. As the platform scaled, the health system observed measurable changes in documentation practices, workflow management and patient engagement, according to the release.

The organization reported a 27% increase in patient face time and said 80% of patient visits across specialties use the platform. Houston Methodist also reported a 40% reduction in documentation time, a 33% reduction in after-hours documentation time and a 13% decrease in time to close encounters. Clinicians averaged 1.3 additional voluntary visits per day, the release said.