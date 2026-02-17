Medical virtual visit volumes rival behavioral health: Study

While nearly half of behavioral health visits happen remotely, non-mental health conditions still account for tens of millions of telehealth appointments, a new study found.

Every year, an estimated 31 million mental health visits are remote, compared to 29 million for non-behavioral health reasons, according to the research published Feb. 17 in Annals of Internal Medicine. The study analyzed a nationally representative sample of almost 15,000 Medicare beneficiaries between 2021 and 2023.

“We were surprised at the number of non-mental health conditions, like high blood pressure or diabetes, that were commonly addressed through telehealth,” said Terrence Liu, MD, the study’s lead author and an assistant professor of internal medicine at Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health, in a Feb. 16 news release. “Even though a smaller percentage of these visits were conducted through telehealth, because these are very common conditions, the total number of estimated visits was very similar to telehealth visits for mental health conditions, numbering in the tens of millions.”

Some health systems are expanding their virtual care offerings after the federal government recently extended Medicare telehealth flexibilities for regular medical care through 2027 (that reimbursement is entrenched for behavioral health).

“I think with greater confidence and support for making telehealth coverage more permanent for non-mental health conditions, health systems will have additional incentive to invest in it and find ways to improve it,” Dr. Liu stated.