HHS asks hospitals for feedback on COVID-19 data reporting requirements

HHS has posted an information collection request in the Federal Register for its COVID-19 data portal, which collects daily data from about 5,500 hospitals, FedScoop reports.

HHS' data portal replaced the CDC's data collection network in July and lets hospitals directly report COVID-19 data requested by HHS on patients tested, bed capacity and supply requirements. Information gathered is then used to help the government understand the spread of the virus and divide supplies.

The Jan. 22 information collection request estimates that each hospital's daily reporting burden for the system, which is powered by Teletracking, is about 1.5 hours. The request seeks user input on the necessity of the portal, estimated reporting burden and ways to improve collection, such as by automation.

The comment request is open until Feb. 22.

