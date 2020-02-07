HBR: The 7 jobs of the chief data officer

The position of chief data officer has been around for nearly two decades, but it remains largely undefined and lacks consistency across and even within industries, often resulting in data chiefs who are overworked and spread too thin, according to the Harvard Business Review.

As the role has evolved since the first data executive was appointed at Capital One in 2002, it has come to encompass seven core areas, per HBR — areas so distinct that a single chief data officer should not and cannot be expected to cover them all.

Instead, when recruiting a CDO and defining the role, each organization should assess which of the seven roles are most important to their specific organization, then hire a data chief equipped to perform a combination of those jobs. The other roles can then be delegated to a larger data team, or explicitly assigned to another information-focused executive, such as the CIO or chief digital officer.

The seven roles are:

1. Chief data and analytics officer

2. Data entrepreneur

3. Data developer

4. Data defender

5. Data architect

6. Data governor

7. Data ethicist

