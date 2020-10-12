Data error inflated COVID-19 cases in Missouri, state says: 4 details

The Missouri health department said it delayed updating its COVID-19 dashboard on Oct. 11 due to a data extract error.

Four details:



1. The health department's dashboard reported COVID-19 cases nearly doubling from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11 to 144,230 cases. The 5,066 cases added on Oct. 11 was the largest single-day increase reported in the state, according to a local NBC affiliate TV station.



2. The state health department reported migrating its COVID-19 testing and case data to a new consolidated system called EpiTrax and said a database extract error incorrectly inflated the number of cases reported over the last several days.



3. After realizing there was an issue Oct. 11, the state said its dashboard team began examining the data to find the problem and correct it.



4. The EpiTrax system aims to standardize data management and prevent further reporting issues.



"We are committed to continually improving our practices," said Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. "While our updated internal processes serve the purpose of reporting data with greater granularity, finalizing the new approach to replace manual entry presents our team with technical challenges that we are working through."

More articles on data analytics:

