California county reports error in COVID-19 dashboard reporting system

Health officials in San Bernardino County, Calif., have made several updates to the COVID-19 dashboard in the past week due to an error in the California database reporting system, according to a report from the Desert Sun.

The department reported a huge jump in cases on July 29 after adding in backlogged test results, but then revised the case count down on July 30, citing the state reporting system error. On July 30, the county reported a 13 percent positivity rate, well above the 8 percent positivity rate set as a guideline by the state.

San Bernardino County was unable to report COVID-19 numbers for July 28 due to the data reporting error, according to the Desert Sun.

