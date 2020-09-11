Inova reports 1M+ individuals' info breached in Blackbaud security incident: 3 details

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System was among the thousands of organizations affected by a cyberattack on Blackbaud, which stores donor information.



Three things to know:



1. Blackbaud reported a security breach between Feb. 7 and May 20 that has affected more than 11 other hospitals and health systems across the U.S. Blackbaud paid a ransom for the attackers to destroy their backup file of stolen information.



2. More than 1 million individuals' private information was affected by the breach.



3. The information breached included patient and donor names, addresses, birth dates, phone numbers, hospital departments, date of service and donation history. The health system's EHR wasn't affected by the incident.



