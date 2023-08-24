Hospitals, health systems experiencing cybersecurity incidents

Here are seven hospitals and health systems dealing with cyberattacks Becker's has reported on since Aug. 9:

  1. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System had to take some of its internal systems offline as it dealt with a cyberattack.

  2. Louisville, Ky.-based UofL Health confirmed that it has been affected by the data breach on popular file transfer tool MOVEit, which has affected millions of people across a variety of industries.

  3. Morris (Ill.) Hospital & Healthcare Centers disclosed a data breach that affected 248,943 patients, according to a filing with the Maine Attorney General.

  4. Parkersburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center was also affected by the breach on MOVEit.

  5. Tifton, Ga.-based Tift Regional Health System said an unauthorized party copied files from its systems, breaching some patients' Social Security numbers.

  6. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital notified some of its research participants that some of their protected health information may have been posted to a public website.

  7. Patient data from Chicago-based Lurie Children's Surgical Foundation was leaked due to a breach on its third-party electronic billing provider, NextGen Healthcare.

