Change Healthcare continues mailing data breach notices 1 year after cyberattack

Giles Bruce -

UnitedHealth Group subsidiary Change Healthcare continues to send out data breach notifications a year after a cyberattack that disrupted the industry, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported Feb. 25.

A Minnesota resident received a notice Feb. 24 that his or her data was breached in the February 2024 ransomware attack, while Google searches for Change Healthcare are up across the state, according to the story. The claims processing company started sending out the letters in July.

"Mailings have been ongoing and will continue to go out to help ensure notification," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement to the newspaper.

Copyright © 2025 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Articles We Think You'll Like

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars