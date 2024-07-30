Change Healthcare begins breach notifications

UnitedHealth Group's Change Healthcare has begun sending out letters to individuals affected by its Feb. 21 ransomware attack.

"On July 29, 2024, Change Healthcare began mailing written notices to individuals affected by the incident," an update on UnitedHealthcare's website reads. "Change Healthcare is committed to notifying potentially impacted individuals as quickly as possible on a rolling basis, given the volume and complexity of the data involved."

Change Healthcare also reported the ransomware attack to HHS' data breach portal.

This comes after Change Healthcare said April 22 that an initial sampling of the breached data showed the attack comprised protected health information and personally identifiable information from a large swath of the country.