From software to services: how AI is changing what healthcare buyers expect

Artificial intelligence is often framed as a radical break from the past. In healthcare, it is better understood as an acceleration of a long-standing shift.

For decades, providers have purchased technology as software — licenses, seats, and upgrades. The responsibility for turning that software into operational value largely fell on the organization itself.

AI is changing that expectation.

Healthcare leaders are no longer evaluating technology primarily on features and functions. They are evaluating it on outcomes — what work gets done, how reliably it gets done, and whether measurable impact follows. AI did not invent this shift. But it has made it unavoidable.

The central question is shifting from “What does this product do?” to “What results will this partner deliver?”

The rise of AI-enabled services

When AI agents can automate tasks directly — documentation, prior authorization workflows, revenue cycle follow-up, inbox triage — the line between software and service begins to blur.

Technology vendors are being asked to do more than provide tools. They are being asked to take responsibility for operational performance.

This represents a structural shift. A services orientation requires accountability for measurable outcomes, shared performance visibility, continuous optimization rather than static deployment, and customer success embedded into the operating model.

In this environment, features matter — but they are insufficient. What matters is whether work is reliably completed, cost is reduced, throughput improves, and clinician capacity is restored.

For buyers, this changes procurement criteria. Total cost of ownership becomes more important than license price. Operational resilience becomes more important than roadmap slides. Partnership depth becomes more important than functionality breadth.

What AI changes — and what it does not

Healthcare productivity has historically been difficult to improve. Demand continues to rise. Workforce shortages persist. Administrative burden remains significant, accounting for an estimated 30% of healthcare spending.

AI creates the opportunity to scale what happens “behind the scenes” — the workflows, coordination, documentation, and financial processes that enable care delivery.

It does not eliminate the human core of medicine.

Empathy, trust, and clinical judgment remain essential. The opportunity is not to replace human care, but to protect it. When automation absorbs administrative work, clinicians regain time, focus, and decision-making capacity.

The value of AI in healthcare lies in how work is redistributed across the system.

Ecosystems determine effectiveness

AI agents are only as effective as the context in which they operate. Agents without full patient context, without integrated data flows, or without the ability to transact across systems introduce risk and limitation.

This makes ecosystem architecture central to AI performance.

Healthcare leaders should be asking:

Does this solution operate within a connected environment?

Can it access complete, real-time context?

Can it adapt as standards evolve?

Does it support integration of additional capabilities without replatforming?

They should also evaluate how these services perform under edge cases and connectivity disruptions, where resiliency becomes critical.

The last two years have demonstrated how quickly assumptions can change. Decisions that constrain interoperability or innovation may prove costly.

We are already seeing point AI solutions converge toward broader platforms. That trend reinforces the need for open, dynamic ecosystems where services can collaborate, rather than compete in silos.

In a services-oriented world, the surrounding system determines whether AI delivers durable value.

The operational imperative

This shift is occurring against sustained pressure: rising demand, limited workforce supply, reimbursement volatility, and increasing expectations around access and value-based models.

Healthcare does not have margin for additional administrative load. Clinicians are already absorbing the consequences.

Expecting technology to perform reliably at scale is operationally necessary.

Reducing administrative cost through automation. Allocating work deliberately across care teams. Protecting physician time for clinical decision-making. These are not incremental improvements. They are prerequisites for sustainability.

At the same time, patients expect human care, not mechanized interaction. The strategic goal is to use AI to strengthen the backstage of healthcare so that frontline moments become more human, not less.

A different buyer mindset

AI is forcing healthcare to revisit long-standing assumptions about what software is for.

If technology is expected to perform work directly, then vendors must think and operate like services organizations. That includes accountability, resiliency, adaptability, and partnership.

For leaders, the question is how to evaluate AI responsibly.

Does it deliver measurable results within your operating environment?

Does it preserve flexibility as standards and workflows evolve?

Does it reduce operational burden in practice, not only in theory?

The organizations that evaluate AI through this lens — and prioritize measurable results over feature comparison — will be better positioned to navigate workforce pressure and growing demand.

AI is not a clean break from the past. It is an acceleration of a trend already underway: healthcare moving from buying software to expecting services.

That expectation will shape the next decade.