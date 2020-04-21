Big tech lobbies Congress to include cybersecurity funds in the next stimulus package: 5 details

Big tech organizations on April 20 asked Congress to provide more funding to states for cybersecurity in the next coronavirus stimulus bill, according to The Hill.



Five details:



1. The organizations representing companies such as Microsoft and Amazon Web Services want cybersecurity to be a larger part of future stimulus funding as cyberattacks targeting state and local entities as well as hospitals and healthcare organizations are on the rise.



2. Even before the pandemic began, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on government groups. Baltimore, Atlanta and New Orleans have all experienced significant cyberattacks in the past 24 months.



3. The tech groups joined a growing chorus of voices warning about cyberattacks on hospitals; in the past week, the FBI and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have warned hospitals about potential cyberattacks, despite the promise of two prominent cybercriminal organizations to avoid hospitals during the pandemic.



4. HHS and the World Health Organization have also reported being targeted by an increasing number of cyberattacks in the recent weeks.



5. While cybersecurity is still a top concern, CompTIA reported that 19,000 IT jobs were cut in the U.S. in March.



