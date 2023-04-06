2 health system IT execs honored for cybersecurity leadership

Two health system IT leaders have been honored for cybersecurity excellence.

Theresa Meadows, senior vice president and CIO of Fort Worth, Texas-based Cook Children’s Health Care System, and Erik Decker, chief information security officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, earned the Leadership Excellence in Cybersecurity award from the Baldrige Foundation business group.

Both are members of the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, or CHIME. David Finn, vice president of affiliated professional groups for CHIME, also got the award.

"Patients around the globe are safer because of their focus on quality, process improvement, and leadership excellence," CHIME CEO Russ Branzell said in an April 5 news release.

Ms. Meadows was recently named CHIME's CIO of the Year for 2023. She has served as co-chair of HHS' Cybersecurity Task Force.