Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during July.

  1. University of Florida, UF Health Shands in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville all reported email hacking incidents associated with an attack on a business associate that affected thousands of individuals.

  2. An employee of Houston-based Legacy Community Health Services responded to a phishing email that allowed unauthorized access to thousands of patients' information in the email account.

  3. Magellan Health and several of its entities reported email hacking incidents affecting 364,892 individuals' health information due to an April ransomware attack on the Phoenix-based managed care company.

  4. Independence Blue Cross announced that protected health information belonging to certain members of the Philadelphia-based health plan may have been accessed by an unauthorized user.

  5. Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System reported multiple employee email accounts were hacked earlier this year, exposing protected health information.

  6. Houston-based Benefit Recovery Specialists, which provides billing and collection services to healthcare providers and payers, began notifying 274,837 patients and health plan members of a malware attack that compromised their protected health information.

  7. The Central California Alliance for Health, a nonprofit Medicaid health plan, notified 35,883 members of an employee email hacking incident that exposed their information.

  8. Ellicott City, Md.-based Lorien Health Services experienced a hacking incident that exposed 47,754 residents' personal information.

  9. Walmart is notifying patients who use its pharmacy services about recent data incidents that exposed their private information.

  10. Montana VA Health Care System began notifying 1,501 patients that their personal data was exposed through a ransomware attack on the Department of Veterans Affairs' former billing and collections contractor Benefit Recovery Specialists.

  11. University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City reported a data breach to HHS that affected the information of 10,000 patients.

