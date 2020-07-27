11 healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents this month
Here are the healthcare provider malware, ransomware and phishing incidents Becker's Hospital Review reported during July.
- University of Florida, UF Health Shands in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville all reported email hacking incidents associated with an attack on a business associate that affected thousands of individuals.
- An employee of Houston-based Legacy Community Health Services responded to a phishing email that allowed unauthorized access to thousands of patients' information in the email account.
- Magellan Health and several of its entities reported email hacking incidents affecting 364,892 individuals' health information due to an April ransomware attack on the Phoenix-based managed care company.
- Independence Blue Cross announced that protected health information belonging to certain members of the Philadelphia-based health plan may have been accessed by an unauthorized user.
- Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System reported multiple employee email accounts were hacked earlier this year, exposing protected health information.
- Houston-based Benefit Recovery Specialists, which provides billing and collection services to healthcare providers and payers, began notifying 274,837 patients and health plan members of a malware attack that compromised their protected health information.
- The Central California Alliance for Health, a nonprofit Medicaid health plan, notified 35,883 members of an employee email hacking incident that exposed their information.
- Ellicott City, Md.-based Lorien Health Services experienced a hacking incident that exposed 47,754 residents' personal information.
- Walmart is notifying patients who use its pharmacy services about recent data incidents that exposed their private information.
- Montana VA Health Care System began notifying 1,501 patients that their personal data was exposed through a ransomware attack on the Department of Veterans Affairs' former billing and collections contractor Benefit Recovery Specialists.
- University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City reported a data breach to HHS that affected the information of 10,000 patients.
