Magellan Health ransomware attack exposed info of more than 364,000 people
Magellan Health and several of its entities have reported email hacking incidents affecting 364,892 individuals' health information due to an April ransomware attack on the Phoenix-based managed care company.
On April 6, a hacker infiltrated Magellan Health's IT systems after sending a phishing email impersonating a client, the company said in a May 12 notice. The hacker accessed a corporate server that stored personal information including names, Social Security numbers, health insurance account information, tax details and addresses of clients.
Here are the entities that recently reported being affected by the security breach, as well as the number of people whose information has been exposed, according to the HHS data breach portal.
- Magellan Healthcare: 50,410
- Magellan Complete Care of Virginia: 3,568
- Magellan Rx Pharmacy: 33,040
- Magellan Complete Care of Florida: 76,236
- Merit Health Insurance: 102,748
- National Imaging Associates: 22,560
- University of Florida: 9,182
- UF Health Jacksonville: 54,002
- UF Health Shands: 13,146
