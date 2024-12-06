10 most common phishing emails

Email phishing is one of the most common ways hackers try to gain entry into hospital and health system IT networks.

Here are the top 10 phishing email subjects, according to a global analysis from cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 for the third quarter of 2024:

1. Possible typo: 14.6%

2. IT: Assigned cybersecurity training: 12.5%

3. HR: Please update W4: 10.3%

4. HR: Paycheck issues: 10.2%

5. HR: Reimbursement notice: 10.1%

6. HR: Performance review: 9.7%

7. Test emergency notification system: 8.6%

8. HR: Timesheet: 8.4%

9. Logistics proposal comments due: 7.9%

10. Emergency evacuation plan: 7.7%