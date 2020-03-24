Verily refines COVID-19 testing, expands to more California counties

A week after launching a COVID-19 testing program in two counties in the San Francisco Bay region, Google sister company Verily has expanded the program and ironed out some of its initial issues, the life sciences company announced March 23.

Testing through the Baseline COVID-19 Program is now available in California's Riverside and Sacramento counties, after beginning in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. Though Verily has plans for future expansion across the U.S., it is currently focusing on increasing and improving testing in California, which is among the hardest-hit states, with 2,227 confirmed cases as of 12:02 p.m. CDT March 24.

Additionally, Verily said it has added self-scheduling capabilities to its online triage tool, is working on automating as much of the workflow as possible and has determined that drive-thru testing sites are the most efficient and safest iteration of the testing sites. These findings and developments will all help overcome the capacity issues the testing sites faced in their first week and make the entire process more efficient and effective.

In the announcement, Verily said the first sites tested more than 1,200 individuals in the first week of operations, marking a twentyfold increase in capacity from the project's initial launch.

