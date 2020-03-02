KLAS: 12 engagement technologies patients want to see more focus on

When it comes to patient engagement technology, patients want to see developments in patient portals, telehealth and provider communication, according to a recent KLAS Research report.

For its Patient Engagement 2020 report, KLAS surveyed more than 300 hospital patients about which engagement technologies have been most impactful on their care experience and which technologies they'd like to see focused on in the future.

Here are the 12 technologies participants said they wanted to see further developed, based on a 100-point scale:

1. Consolidated patient portal: 38 percent

2. Telehealth: 22 percent

3. Provider communication: 16 percent

4. Self-scheduling: 16 percent

5. Comprehensive mobile apps: 11 percent

6. Patient self-management: 7 percent

7. Self-registration/check in: 7 percent

8. Online bill pay: 6 percent

9. Prescription refill requests: 6 percent

10. Care team collaboration tools: 5 percent

11. Price transparency: 5 percent

12. Provider search/matching: 5 percent

Click here to access the full report.

More articles on consumerism:

WHO joins TikTok to battle coronavirus misinformation

Spectrum CIO Jason Joseph: 5 ways technology will spark a better patient experience

Best Buy Health launches medical alert app and wearable

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.