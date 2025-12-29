CMS approves 5 health systems for hospital at home

By: Giles Bruce

CMS OK’d five more health systems for acute hospital care at home in the second half of 2025.

Here are the organizations that have been cleared for the agency’s hospital-at-home waiver since July 1 (and their approval dates):

1. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): July 22

— Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

— Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

— University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro (Plainsboro Township, N.J.)

— Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)

— Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital

— Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

— Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital

2. Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.): July 29

— Saint Francis Hospital

— Saint Francis Hospital South

3. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

— Baptist Hospital of Miami: Aug. 5

— Homestead (Fla.) Hospital: Sept. 19

— South Miami Hospital: Sept. 19

— West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami): Sept. 19

4. Capital Health: Aug. 8

— Capital Health Medical Center Hopewell (Pennington, N.J.)

5. Grady Health System (Atlanta): Sept. 19

— Grady Memorial Hospital

