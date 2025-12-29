CMS OK’d five more health systems for acute hospital care at home in the second half of 2025.
Here are the organizations that have been cleared for the agency’s hospital-at-home waiver since July 1 (and their approval dates):
1. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): July 22
— Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)
— Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
— University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro (Plainsboro Township, N.J.)
— Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)
— Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital
— Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)
— Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital
2. Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.): July 29
— Saint Francis Hospital
— Saint Francis Hospital South
3. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)
— Baptist Hospital of Miami: Aug. 5
— Homestead (Fla.) Hospital: Sept. 19
— South Miami Hospital: Sept. 19
— West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami): Sept. 19
4. Capital Health: Aug. 8
— Capital Health Medical Center Hopewell (Pennington, N.J.)
5. Grady Health System (Atlanta): Sept. 19
— Grady Memorial Hospital