CMS OK’d five more health systems for acute hospital care at home in the second half of 2025.

Here are the organizations that have been cleared for the agency’s hospital-at-home waiver since July 1 (and their approval dates):

1. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): July 22

— Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

— Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

— University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro (Plainsboro Township, N.J.)

— Chester County Hospital (West Chester, Pa.)

— Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital

— Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

— Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital

2. Saint Francis Health System (Tulsa, Okla.): July 29

— Saint Francis Hospital

— Saint Francis Hospital South

3. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

— Baptist Hospital of Miami: Aug. 5

— Homestead (Fla.) Hospital: Sept. 19

— South Miami Hospital: Sept. 19

— West Kendall Baptist Hospital (Miami): Sept. 19

4. Capital Health: Aug. 8

— Capital Health Medical Center Hopewell (Pennington, N.J.)

5. Grady Health System (Atlanta): Sept. 19

— Grady Memorial Hospital