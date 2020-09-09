Digital health usage was declining before COVID-19 pandemic, report finds

The acceleration of virtual care driven by the COVID-19 pandemic may save digital health from a two-year adoption decline among consumers, according to a recent Accenture report.

For its 2020 Digital Health Consumer survey, Accenture asked U.S. consumers across five generations about their digital health habits, tech preferences and adoption rates. This year's survey data is from November to December 2019 and reflects opinions prior to the global pandemic.

Four report insights:

1. In January 2020, 35 percent of adults reported using a smartphone or tablet to help manage their health, down from the 48 percent of consumers who did so in 2018.

2. Use of wearable technologies to track health data such as fitness and vitals dropped from 33 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in 2020.

3. Younger generations' use of digital health tools fell significantly; for individuals ages 18-34, mobile app usage dropped from 63 percent in 2018 to 50 percent in 2020. Wearables adoption dropped from 43 percent in 2018 to 26 percent in 2019.

4. Digital health adoption for consumers ages 65 and older has remained more steady, with mobile apps usage rising from 19 percent to 20 percent from 2018 to 2019 and wearables usage falling slightly from 15 percent in 2018 to 13 percent in 2019.

