Novant Health raises minimum wage for more than 2,000 workers

Novant Health is investing $4.3 million to raise its minimum wage from $12.50 per hour to $15 per hour, the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system said Nov. 11.

The wage increase will affect more than 2,000 employees, effective in January.

"Novant Health is dedicated to caring for our communities, starting with our own team members," Carl Armato, president and CEO, said in a news release. "Though we've adjusted our living wage over the past several years, we recognized an opportunity to further invest in our team members to ensure they have the resources they need to live and thrive in the communities we serve."

In 2017, Novant Health implemented an $11 per hour minimum wage in North Carolina based on local costs of living beyond the state-mandated minimum wage, the health system said. In 2018, Novant Health raised its minimum wage again in North Carolina, to $12.50 per hour.

