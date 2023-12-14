9 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay since Oct. 18.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. San Diego-based Scripps Health is increasing its hourly minimum wage from $21 to $23. The adjustment, which takes effect in June, will affect an estimated 8,000 employees, according to the health system. This includes employees whose pay is below $23 an hour and those affected by compression.

2. Members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals approved a new labor contract with Prime Healthcare's St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. Highlights of the deal, as cited by the union, include a 9% across-the-board wage increase from the current base rate of pay and placement on the wage grid, as well as 3% pay increases for 2024 and 2025.

3. Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East approved a new labor contract with Northampton, Mass.-based Cooley Dickinson Hospital. The contract, which covers about 600 workers at the Mass General Brigham facility, includes an average wage increase of 21% over 20 months, according to the union. Incumbent workers will be making at least $18 per hour by July, with longtime workers receiving step increases based on their experience.

4. A coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions-represented employees approved a new four-year national labor contract following an October strike involving tens of thousands of workers in multiple states. Employees also approved their local collective bargaining deals.

5. Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania approved a new three-year union contract with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny General Hospital. The agreement includes an average raise of 23% over the life of the contract; a minimum $40 an hour starting rate by the end of the contract for all nurses with a BSN degree; a new salary scale for salary and specialty nurses based on years of licensure; and significant raises for nurse practitioners, according to the union.

6. Members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals within Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health approved new one-year contract extension agreements. Nurses received approximately 10% across-the-board pay increases; EMTs and paramedics received $6-per-hour across-the-board raises; medical professionals received average wage increases of 8%; and pharmacists received 11% across-the-board wage increases, according to the union.

7. Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals approved a new labor contract with Rochester (N.Y.) General Hospital. In a statement shared with Becker's, hospital officials said the contract allows RGH "to staff the hospital to best meet the needs of our patients, provides nurses with significant wage increases over the next 42 months and ensures we continue to serve the Rochester community with care, compassion and competence."

8. Members of 1199SEIU approved a new three-year contract with Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, N.Y. Under the contract, workers will receive an 18% wage increase over the life of the agreement, according to the union.

9. Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee approved a new three-year labor contract with Jackson Park Hospital in Chicago. Under the agreement, nurses will receive average wage increases of 17% over the life of the deal, according to the union.