5 stories on healthcare salaries

Here are five articles published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last four months about healthcare salaries:

1. CRNA salary by state — Wyoming is No. 1 at $243,310

The average salary for certified registered nurse anesthetists in the U.S. is $181,040, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics survey for May 2019, the most recent data available.

2. Physician assistant median annual base salary, by state

Physician assistants in Alaska earned the highest median annual base salary in 2019, while PAs in Alabama earned the lowest, according to a salary report released Aug. 3 by the American Academy of PAs.

3. Registered nurse salary for all 50 states — California No. 1 at $113,240

The average salary for registered nurses across the country is $77,460, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics survey for May 2019, the most recent data available.

4. Average base salaries for 20 recruited medical specialties

Orthopedic surgeons and radiologists saw the largest year-over-year increases to base salaries offered to recruits, according to Merritt Hawkins' 2020 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives.

5. Average pharmacist salaries, by state

California, Alaska and Vermont top the list of states with the highest annual salaries for pharmacists, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.