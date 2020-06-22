Average pharmacist salaries, by state

California, Alaska and Vermont top the list of states with the highest annual salaries for pharmacists, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the bottom of the list are Oklahoma, Montana and North Dakota, according to the bureau's May 2019 data, the most recent available.

The mean annual salaries for pharmacists in each state, in alphabetical order:

Alabama: $127,460

Alaska: $142,610

Arizona: $125,320

Arkansas: $120,020

California: $144,050

Colorado: $120,660

Connecticut: $123,640

Delaware: $130,230

District of Columbia: $121,730

Florida: $121,530

Georgia: $122, 550

Hawaii: $129,360

Idaho: $121,360

Illinois: $125,490

Indiana: $119,920

Iowa: $117,420

Kansas: $121,710

Kentucky: $122,400

Louisiana: $123,140

Maine: $134,670

Maryland: $122,110

Massachusetts: $120,430

Michigan: $121,110

Minnesota: $130,290

Mississippi: $122,060

Missouri: $128,670

Montana: $115,270

Nebraska: $117,630

Nevada: $124,860

New Hampshire: $129,370

New Jersey: $121,650

New Mexico: $126,120

New York: $121,480

North Carolina: $123,560

North Dakota: $100,560

Ohio: $117,020

Oklahoma: $116,170

Oregon: $135,150

Pennsylvania: $119,800

Rhode Island: $123,350

South Carolina: $122, 500

South Dakota: 118,360

Tennessee: $123,550

Texas: $127,320

Utah: $121,020

Vermont: $135,650

Virginia: $126,920

Washington: $128,320

West Virginia: $123,030

Wisconsin: 134,090

Wyoming: $122,720

