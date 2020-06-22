Average pharmacist salaries, by state
California, Alaska and Vermont top the list of states with the highest annual salaries for pharmacists, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
At the bottom of the list are Oklahoma, Montana and North Dakota, according to the bureau's May 2019 data, the most recent available.
The mean annual salaries for pharmacists in each state, in alphabetical order:
Alabama: $127,460
Alaska: $142,610
Arizona: $125,320
Arkansas: $120,020
California: $144,050
Colorado: $120,660
Connecticut: $123,640
Delaware: $130,230
District of Columbia: $121,730
Florida: $121,530
Georgia: $122, 550
Hawaii: $129,360
Idaho: $121,360
Illinois: $125,490
Indiana: $119,920
Iowa: $117,420
Kansas: $121,710
Kentucky: $122,400
Louisiana: $123,140
Maine: $134,670
Maryland: $122,110
Massachusetts: $120,430
Michigan: $121,110
Minnesota: $130,290
Mississippi: $122,060
Missouri: $128,670
Montana: $115,270
Nebraska: $117,630
Nevada: $124,860
New Hampshire: $129,370
New Jersey: $121,650
New Mexico: $126,120
New York: $121,480
North Carolina: $123,560
North Dakota: $100,560
Ohio: $117,020
Oklahoma: $116,170
Oregon: $135,150
Pennsylvania: $119,800
Rhode Island: $123,350
South Carolina: $122, 500
South Dakota: 118,360
Tennessee: $123,550
Texas: $127,320
Utah: $121,020
Vermont: $135,650
Virginia: $126,920
Washington: $128,320
West Virginia: $123,030
Wisconsin: 134,090
Wyoming: $122,720
