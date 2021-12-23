5 recent investments in employee retention, recruitment

As hospitals and health systems struggle with staff shortages, several are making investments to retain and recruit employees through education, tuition and student loan reimbursement and compensation.

Five investments in the healthcare workforce announced in December, as reported by Becker's:

1. West Virginia to invest $48M in nursing education, retention and recruitment

West Virginia will use $48 million in federal CARES Act funding to support a new program targeting nursing education, retention and recruitment, Gov. Jim Justice said Dec. 21.

2. Crozer Health unveils student loan forgiveness program for employees

In an effort to retain and recruit workers, Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health will provide some employees with student loan repayment of up $10,000 annually per person to a maximum of $50,000 over five years.

3. Wyoming hospital offers $1K retention bonus to staff

St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo., is offering a $1,000 retention bonus to full-time employees, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

4. University of Maryland Medical System pledges $5.1M to recruit workers

The University of Maryland Medical System is offering a community college tuition assistance incentive program to registered nurses and other clinical workers, part of a $5.1 million investment in employee recruitment, the Baltimore-based organization announced Dec. 6.

5. Michigan hospital launches $1.5M tuition payment program for employees

As part of efforts to recruit and retain workers, McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital is offering $1.5 million in student loan repayment benefits to more than 100 employees, the hospital announced Dec. 2.