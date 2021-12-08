Wyoming hospital offers $1K retention bonus to staff

St. John's Health in Jackson Hole, Wyo., is offering a $1,000 retention bonus to full-time employees, the hospital confirmed to Becker's.

Karen Connelly, a St. John's spokesperson, said the board of trustees approved the bonus for each full-time employee to be paid Dec. 17. The bonus will be prorated for regular part-time employees.

"I'm sure everyone's going to appreciate a little extra money right before the holidays," board chair Sue Critzer said during a Dec. 6 meeting, according to the Jackson Hole News&Guide.

To keep the full $1,000 retention bonus, staff must stay in their positions with St. John's through June 30.

The bonus will be partially funded by St. John's and partially funded by a grant program for staff retention under the American Rescue Plan.

The incentive is in addition to the 3 percent pay increase employees received in August and will receive again in February, Ms. Connelly said.

As of Dec. 8, the hospital had a staff vacancy rate of about 10 percent, according to the News&Guide.