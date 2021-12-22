West Virginia to invest $48M in nursing education, retention and recruitment

West Virginia will use $48 million in federal CARES Act funding to support a new program targeting nursing education, retention and recruitment, Gov. Jim Justice said Dec. 21.

"We have a shortage of nurses right now in West Virginia," Mr. Justice said in a news release. "Last year alone, 1,700 West Virginia nurses didn't renew their license, and 68 percent of them said the reason they didn't is because they were just plain tired.



"Our hospitals are overrun and understaffed. That's why we need to start this program to aggressively recruit, staff, and train more and more nurses."

According to state officials, the program will expand nursing programs and increase scholarship opportunities for faculty and students at several institutions in the state: Concord University, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, and Glenville State University.

By expanding nursing programs and increasing scholarship opportunities at the institutions, the state aims to train 2,000 new nurses in the next four years, according to the Times West Virginian.

State officials said the program will also focus on recruiting healthcare professionals from surrounding states and major metropolitan areas; incentivize the current nursing workforce in West Virginia; and involve efforts to alleviate burdens and provide new opportunities for skilled professionals.

