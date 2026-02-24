Workflow optimization is the fastest-growing skill in healthcare, according to a Feb. 24 LinkedIn News post.

LinkedIn News analyzed year-over-year growth in skills based on skill acquisition — the growth of a given skill being added to LinkedIn user profiles — and hiring success — the growth of a given skill possessed by users who have been hired in the past year. Growth rates were measured by comparing LinkedIn data from Dec. 1, 2024, to Nov. 30, 2025, with the same period in the year prior.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing skills in healthcare, per LinkedIn:

1. Workflow optimization

2. Cross-functional communication

3. Clinical monitoring

4. Standards compliance

5. Neurology nursing

6. Client relationship management

7. Clinical laboratory testing

8. Long-term care nursing

9. Nursing research

10. Report preparation