6 cardiologists on the move

Six cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles:

Kiranbir Josan, MD, a noninvasive clinical cardiologist, has joined the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, the hospital said Feb. 24. The Smidt Heart Institute also recently welcomed physician-scientist Jae Hyung Cho, MD, PhD.

Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine named Marc Moon, MD, its new head of cardiothoracic surgery, the system said Feb. 7.

RWJBarnabas Health named Richard Lazzaro, MD, its southern region chief of thoracic surgery, the West Orange, N.J.-based system said Feb. 9.

Armagan Soomro, MD, an interventional cardiologist, has joined Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas Business reported Feb. 21.

David Bharucha, MD, PhD, a cardiac electrophysiologist, on Feb. 15 was named chief medical officer of Milestone Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cardiovascular medicines.