Cedars-Sinai's heart institute adds physician-scientist

Jae Hyung Cho, MD, PhD, has joined Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in Los Angeles.

Dr. Cho worked as a hospitalist at Cleveland Clinic before moving to Cedars-Sinai to complete his PhD in biomedical and translational science and his cardiology fellowship training, according to a Feb. 17 news release.

"Dr. Cho's addition to the faculty at the Smidt Heart Institute helps further our commitment to translational medicine, which combines benchside research with bedside care," said Eduardo Marbán, MD, PhD, executive director of the Smidt Heart Institute.

The physician-scientist is currently investigating the possibility of using cell therapy to regenerate healthy heart muscles, reduce abnormal rhythms and improve heart function among heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction.